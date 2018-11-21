Now, you can carry land records in your pocket!

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched Bhuseva and Bhudaar web portal, a first in the country, in Amaravati on Tuesday. With this, the land records will be available to people on the lines of Aadhaar card, enabling people to carry their land records in their pocket. The Chief Minister also launched Bhudaar security policy to provide security to the land records of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said Bhudaar, developed with the integration of technology, would end litigation and corruption in land records. Georeference would be introduced soon to enable people to view the details of their land through satellite mapping, he added. “Now, the issues pertaining to six categories of lands including dotted lands and inam lands, that have remained unresolved for long, will be resolved in a month,” he asserted. In the next one month, gram sabhas will be organised in different villages to resolve land issues and the CM warned of serious consequences if anyone was found involved in land irregularities and corruption. He said 11-digit number for every landholding will now make the land transaction as easy as transactions of shares in the stock market.

The Chief Minister said that Bhudaar will help people avoid making rounds to revenue offices to get land records. They can get the details within minutes through their mobile phones. He said transparency in land records will be achieved through Bhudaar.

“Even a husband cannot misuse the land in the name of his wife. Just like Aadhaar card, Bhudaar number cannot be tampered with. Just using QR code, measurements of the land can be ascertained, which will prevent land boundary disputes between the landholders,” Naidu explained.

All the eight departments dealing with land records are participating in Bhuseva including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, registration, survey & settlement, forest, endowments, and wakf. They are integrating their services related to land under the core platform called Bhuseva.Krishna district stood first place in the generation of Bhudaar, Anantapur district second and Kurnool district third. Initially, it was envisaged to provide 20 services, of which 10 are available and others will be made available by December-end.

The Chief Minister hailed the efforts of IT Advisor to the State and UIDAI Chairman J Satyanarayana, the man behind Bhudaar. He also felicitated Krishna District Collector Lakshmikantham. The first e-Bhudaar card was given to one Nazma. Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy said that was Bhudaar launched as a pilot project on April 11, 2018.