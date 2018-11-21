Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up child rights panel, HC tells Andhra Pradesh

The bench ordered for constitution of State level agency comprising officials,social activists and members from voluntary organisations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take steps for establishment of Children’s Rights Protection Commissions in two months, and to fill the posts and create infrastructure in three months for their functioning.

The bench ordered for constitution of State level agency comprising officials, social activists and members from voluntary organisations. The bench said agency should submit its report to the Juvenile Justice Committee, falling under High Court jurisdiction, every three months, and the latter would take appropriate decision based on the report, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the petitions filed regarding enforcement of the rights of women prisoners and their children, mentally challenged under-trials and those suffering with mental disability. During the course of hearing, the bench said that the governments have got the responsibility to come to the rescue of those suffering with mental disability. A decade ago, the Supreme Court has issued various guidelines and the governments have to follow them and take steps ensuring that those persons become normal and were handed over to their respective families. The Court would give top priority to the purpose. The bench directed the governments to place the required details on the issue before the court and adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

child rights

Comments

