SIT summons Jagan Mohan Reddy again in rooster knife attack case

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recently summoned Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to record his statement on the attack on him allegedly by J Srinivasa Rao in the VIP lounge of Vizag airport on October 25.

“We also sent notices to another nine persons, including the eyewitnesses, to record their statements. All the notices had been sent to their residential addresses by registered post and we also received acknowledgements for the same,” SIT chief and ACP BVS Nageswara Rao told TNIE on Tuesday.

As Jagan rejected their earlier requests for the same, the SIT officials again sent notices to the Opposition Leader four days ago under Section 160 of the CrPC. The day after the attack, the SIT chief personally went to Hyderabad to record the statement of Jagan, but he refused. Later, the SIT also served summons on Jagan, which also proved futile.

Hence, the SIT sent notices recently to his residential (Lotus Pond- Hyderabad) address.Recently, a Vizag court issued orders to Jagan and his PA to hand over Jagan’s blood-smeared shirt on or before November 23. “We are yet to receive the blood-smeared shirt of the victim through the court. Once we get it, we shall send the same to the forensic laboratory for analysis. After receiving the forensic report, it will be submitted to the court,” an official said. The official also ruled out the possibility of taking Srinivas into police custody again.