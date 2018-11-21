Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Stop water supply to property tax defaulters’

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set the target for property tax collection at `94 lakh from 1.63 lakh assessees.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set the target for property tax collection at Rs 94 lakh from 1.63 lakh assessees. As such, the civic body officials reviewed ward wise tax collection on Monday and the GMC chief asked the revenue inspectors and bill collectors to achieve 70 per cent of the set target before the current month ended.

According to information, the revenue officials have collected Rs 60 crore towards property tax.Also, a survey of new buildings and establishments will be taken up that will help the civic body generate additional revenue.

After the review meeting, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspected commercial and domestic establishments for assessment of property tax fixation and asked the officials concerned to collect the levy in stipulated time.  

Lathkar also directed them to stop garbage collection and water supply to houses and complexes whose owners had not paid the tax. He observed one such person had not paid 50 per cent of his property tax since the last three years and told the authorities to take necessary action.“The civic body will urge the APSPDCL to stop power supply to the defaulters,” he said.

Guntur Municipal Corporation

