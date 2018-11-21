TDP flayed for barring CBI’s entry

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu has come down heavily on the TDP government for withdrawing the ‘general’ consent that was given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out search and operations in the State without informing the government.

He said that there is no use even if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets leaders of other political parties to seek support for fight against BJP. He visited Yerrabalem in the capital region on Tuesday. He said the fight against the Centre will only stall release of funds to AP.