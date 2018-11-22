CPI, CPM for political alternative in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CPI and CPM are preparing to seek a political alternative in Andhra Pradesh. The same will be disclosed in a public meeting organised on December 2 in Vijayawada. Leaders of both parties at a joint press conference on Wednesday lambasted ruling and Opposition parties for abandoning the State’s interests.

“Today, both the TDP and YSRC are focused on their own political interests and are the least bothered about the State, situation of which is worsening day-by-day,” CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna said.

Though 375 mandals were declared drought-hit, he said the government is yet to initiate drought relief measures. “There is a shortage of fodder and farmers are forced to sell livestock to abattoirs,” he said.

CPM State secretary P Madhu said given the situation, there is a need for a political alternative. “Both, CPM and CPI along with like-minded parties like Jana Sena, Lok Satta, Aam Aadmi Party have come together to stitch a political alternative,” he said. It was decided to have similar meetings in 175 Assembly constituencies in a phased manner.