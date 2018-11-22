Expedite interlinking of Godavari, Penna: Kodela

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to complete the interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers in 12-15 months. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said 2,800-3,000 tmcft of Godavari water could be utilised for irrigation in Guntur and Prakasam farmlands. “Farming in around 5.12 lakh acres under the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal will benefit from the project. I urge the chief minister to set the target for project completion before the next Kharif season,” he said.

Deficit rain in Palnadu region and lack of water at the Nagarjuna Sagar Project are causing a lot of distress to farmers of both the districts for the last five years, he added. He stated that the government was planning to interlink five rivers to overcome scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.