Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite interlinking of Godavari, Penna: Kodela

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to complete the interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers in 12-15 months. 

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to complete the interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers in 12-15 months. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said 2,800-3,000 tmcft of Godavari water could be utilised for irrigation in Guntur and Prakasam farmlands. “Farming in around 5.12 lakh acres under the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal will benefit from the project. I urge the chief minister to set the target for project completion before the next Kharif season,” he said. 

Deficit rain in Palnadu region and lack of water at the Nagarjuna Sagar Project are causing a lot of distress to farmers of both the districts for the last five years, he added. He stated that the government was planning to interlink five rivers to overcome scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp