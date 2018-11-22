Guntur: Three nabbed for raping minor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla police have arrested three men for raping a minor girl. Though the incident took place on October 30, it came to light on Wednesday.Deputy Superintendent of Police D Gangadharam said the 15-year-old victim was at her aunt’s place, on the night of October 30, when one of the accused, Pulivarthi Naveen, dragged her out of the house and he, along with Praveen (other accused), took her to a secluded place where she was raped.

The third offender was identified as Kamalakar. Two of the victim’s younger brothers were sleeping inside the house at the time, the police said. The three persons were booked under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.