Hyderabad High Court dismisses PIL petition against Ultra Tech factory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of misuse of public interest litigations (PILs) for selfish gains by some individuals, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has dismissed a PIL filed against Ultra Tech cement factory situated at Bogasamudram village in Tadipatri mandal of Anantapur district.

Some persons were resorting to blackmailing tactics in the name of public interest litigations, and were using the courts as a platform for their selfish gains. In the present case, the petitioner who stays in Kurnool has filed the PIL case stating that the local people were facing difficulty due to Ultra Tech cement factory in Anantapur district, the bench remarked.

“We are of the view that this is not merely a Public Interest Litigation, ex facie, but also one which is aimed at various other aspects which are not conducive to the progression of the jurisdiction of Public Interest Litigations,” the bench observed.