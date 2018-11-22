Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks time to SIT summons

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Responding to the SIT summons, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent a single page letter to SIT chief ACP (North) BVS Nageswara Rao that recording of his statement be postponed until his petition was disposed of in High Court. Party leaders handed over the letter to the SIT chief on Wednesday.

As per the letter, he urged the SIT chief to defer the statement recording activity till the HC disposed of his writ petition. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “As I have filed petition in the HC seeking direction that the probe into the attack on me be carried out by any appropriate independent agency not functioning under the control of Andhra Pradesh government. The HC posted the case for hearing on November 27. In view of the pendency of the petition, I request you to defer the recording of my statement till the disposal of the said petition.”