New Development Bank fund for 2 road, building projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: New Development Bank (NDB) has agreed to fund two projects—Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project (APMCRCIP) and Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project (APRBRP)—proposed by the Roads and Buildings department.

The cost of each project is `3,200 crore and the bank has agreed to finance the two projects under externally aided projects with a loan assistance in the ratio of 70:30.

The APMCRICP is proposed to improve major district roads, while the APRBRP is proposed to improve State highways, including 792-km length double lane connectivity from district headquarters to mandal headquarters, 2,219-km double lane connectivity from mandal headquarters to adjoining mandal headquarters.

Also, it is also responsible for construction of 132 bridges and reconstruction of 300 weak and narrow bridges.

NDB vice-president and cooperation officer Xian Zhu, executive assistant to vice president Ningqian Zhang, project financing officers Jianshiyao, Garvit Sah and Ninad Rajpurkar met Chief Minister N Chandrababau Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday and evinced interest to fund the projects.