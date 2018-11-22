Pawan Kalyan questions Northern dominance, proposes Southern regional party front    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Projecting himself as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan opened a new front on Wednesday — proposing to unite all regional parties of South India, to question the dominance of UP and other northern states in the national politics. Kalyan’s latest move is perhaps to throw the spanner in the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to stitch an alliance of anti-BJP parties in the country.

Addressing a media conference in Chennai, he said he initiated the process of reaching out to the other Southern States to bring together all regional parties on a single platform to project the issues of South, which was ‘ignored’ for long. “Voice of people from South needs to be heard, our issues need to be considered and our cultural identity needs to be understood at the national level. Till now it has not happened and it needs to be changed,” he said and stressed the need for a second capital for the country in South India as envisioned by BR Ambedkar.

Kalyan’s said, henceforth, he would be visiting all the Southern States to interact with people and familiarising them with his party and its ideologies. “In due course, I will meet political leaders and form a coalition of regional parties, considered small players, hence ignored at the national level.”

Asked if he was promoting the concept of a separate country such as Dravida Nadu, the actor-turned-politician quickly denied it. “I want to protect the national integrity by protecting the most important aspect of unity in diversity. There is no gap between people of different States, but a gap exists between political classes. Being large states, the political classes from UP and Bihar dominate national policies and decision-making process, which impact the country. Why it should be the case? Why should sensitivity and sentiments of people in the South be ignored,” he questioned.

However, his remarks against north Indian dominance and for larger say to Southern parties is being seen as an attempt to foil the plans of Naidu, who is meeting most of the north Indian parties to stitch together a political alliance against the BJP-led coalition government. “Mahagathbandhan being formed by Naidu is bound to fail, as his dangerous nature will not allow it to sustain. No one knows when he will be your friend and when he will be your foe. In 2014, Jana Sena supported him and he became CM. All I asked him was to provide reasonable governance, but his government turned out to be corrupt. When questioned, we become his enemies,” he said.

Kalyan said that Naidu was on the verge of retirement and his son, Nara Lokesh, would not be able to lead the party. “Hence in coming years Jana Sena will have the say in AP. In 2019 elections it will be a triangular contest. We will contest independently,” he said, ruling out any alliance with YSRC and said they were ideologically different and could never be together.

Given the alliances or understanding the regional parties in Southern States have and lack of his party’s presence in Telangana, doubts are being raised over the possibility of regional parties in south India coming together. However, he said such an alliance was not for 2019 polls, but being contemplated on a long-term basis. “We opted out of Telangana polls as they were advanced and we weren’t ready. We are contesting Lok Sabha elections,” he clarified.