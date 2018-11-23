25 CHIPS students land jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 25 students of Chebrolu Hanumaiah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CHIPS), which was sponsored by the Nagarjuna Educational Society, secured placement in campus selection conducted by a Bangalore-based company. Principal Dr. Suryadevara Vidhyadhar in a statement here said that Medical Healthcare conducted placement drive at CHIPS campus in which 25 pharmacy students were selected for jobs. He said that the students of CHIPS are trained in soft skills, group discussions and writing a resume.