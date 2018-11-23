25 CHIPS students land jobs

GUNTUR: As many as 25 students of Chebrolu Hanumaiah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CHIPS), which was sponsored by the Nagarjuna Educational Society, secured placement in campus selection conducted by a Bangalore-based company. Principal Dr. Suryadevara Vidhyadhar in a statement here said that Medical Healthcare conducted placement drive at CHIPS campus in which 25 pharmacy students were selected for jobs. He said that the students of CHIPS are trained in soft skills, group discussions and writing a resume.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on G20 summit sidelines
Disclose manufacturing cost along with MRP: RBI board member
Jagannath temple case: SC relives senior advocate Gopal Subramanium as amicus
ICC Cricket World Cup trophy arrives in India, to be displayed in nine cities
Marriott says up to 500 million hotel guests affected by database hack
Fadnavis government creating rift between Muslims, OBCs: Khan