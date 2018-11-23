Appeals on AP panchayat elections to be heard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Andhra Pradesh government decided to file an appeal before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court against a single judge order directing the State EC and the State government to complete election process of gram panchayats in three months.

Besides, the four petitioners, all former sarpanches, filed an appeal before the Court challenging the decision of the single judge who refused to consider their plea of appointing them as persons-in-charge till the holding of elections to gram panchayats. On October 23 this year, the single judge while allowing the petition filed by Ramakrishna Reddy and others, directed the Election Commission of AP, with State’s cooperation, to complete the entire process of holding elections to the wards and offices of the sarpanchs in gram panchayats in the next three months.