Haailand MD held for filing false affidavit

The court also pulled up the CID for its failure to know about the ownership of the Haailand in its investigation.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after the AgriGold management informed the Hyderabad High Court that it was in no way concerned with the prime Haailand property in Guntur district which was put up for auction, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested the managing director of Haailand Alluri Venkateswara Rao for allegedly filing a false affidavit in the court claiming that the property belongs to him.

The CID probing the AgriGold scam is of the view that the Haailand MD tried to scuttle the process of repayment of deposits to the AgriGold victims by claiming that the prime property belongs to him.
CID sleuths took Venkateswara Rao into custody on Wednesday night and reportedly questioned him about the change in ownership of Haailand.

When the AgriGold management told the High Court last Friday that it was in no way concerned with the Haailand property, the court took a serious view of the change of tone of the management and warned that it would have to face serious consequences.

The court also pulled up the CID for its failure to know about the ownership of the Haailand in its investigation. The AgriGold victims and Opposition parties raised a hue and cry over the issue.
Two AgriGold victims allegedly committed suicide in the State after the management’s contention in the court that it was in no way concerned with Haailand.

Following this, the CID investigated the matter. It is said to have found that the Haailand MD filed a false affidavit claiming that the prime property belongs to him.

“We have arrested Venkateswara Rao for filing a false affidavit in the High Court claiming that Haailand belongs to him. The AgriGold management is the main shareholder in Haailand. The MD tried to stop the auction of Haailand by claiming it as his property,’’ CID Additional SP KSSV Subba Reddy said. Venkateswara Rao who joined the AgriGold company initially later became the MD of Arka Leisure and Entertainments Private Limited (Haailand).

A case under various sections of IPC, including 120-b (conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 403, 406 and others, was registered against him. With the inclusion of Venkateswara Rao’s name in the AgriGold case, the number of accused in the scam has reached 27. Venkateswara Rao was remanded to judicial custody when he was produced in the Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday.

