HC permits Avinash Reddy to visit Gorigenuru

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The High Court has permitted YSRCP leaders, including former MP Y S Avinash Reddy, to visit Gorigenuru village on Friday.It may be mentioned here that YSCRP leaders, including former MP Avinash Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and Jammalamadugu constituency in-charge M Sudhir Reddy were detained in their houses on Wednesday by the police when they were about to leave for the village to participate in a programme in which some TDP activists were supposed to join YSRCP.

At the same time, TDP leaders, including former MLC C Narayana Reddy, who is the brother of Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy, former ZPTC C Shivanath Reddy and Mylavaram mandal president N Mohan Reddy also planned to go to the village to convince the activists not to join YSRCP. The TDP leaders were also put under house arrest by the police at various places. As a precautionary measure, a large number police personnel were deployed to the village to prevent untoward incidents in the village.

The YSRCP leaders approached the High Court through a lawyer P Sudhakar Reddy and informed the court that they were put under house arrest by the police when they were about to leave for the village.YSRCP leaders informed that the High Court had permitted them to visit the Gorigenuru village. However, the court directed them not to go to the village in groups and not to breach tranquillity and peace in the village.

Some people of the village will join the YSRCP in the presence of Avinash Reddy on Friday, the leaders said. Avinash Reddy said that in a democratic system, one could join any political party as per his wish. But Minister C Adinarayana Reddy is obstructing them from joining YSRCP. He said that about 100 families have come forward voluntarily to join the YSRCP. The minister visited Pulivendula many times but they never prevented him, he said.Meanwhile, TDP leaders Shivanath Reddy and Ramanjulu Reddy said that if a few people join the YSRCP, there would not be any loss to the TDP.