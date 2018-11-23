Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC permits Avinash Reddy to visit Gorigenuru

The High Court has permitted YSRCP leaders, including former MP Y S Avinash Reddy, to visit Gorigenuru village on Friday.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The High Court has permitted YSRCP leaders, including former MP Y S Avinash Reddy, to visit Gorigenuru village on Friday.It may be mentioned here that YSCRP leaders, including former MP Avinash Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and Jammalamadugu constituency in-charge M Sudhir Reddy were detained in their houses on Wednesday by the police when they were about to leave for the village to participate in a programme in which some TDP activists were supposed to join YSRCP.

At the same time, TDP leaders, including former MLC C Narayana Reddy, who is the brother of Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy, former ZPTC C Shivanath Reddy and Mylavaram mandal president N Mohan Reddy also planned to go to the village to convince the activists not to join YSRCP. The TDP leaders were also put under house arrest by the police at various places. As a precautionary measure, a large number police personnel were deployed to the village to prevent untoward incidents in the village.

The YSRCP leaders approached the High Court through a lawyer P Sudhakar Reddy and informed the court that they were put under house arrest by the police when they were about to leave for the village.YSRCP leaders informed that the High Court had permitted them to visit the Gorigenuru village. However, the court directed them not to go to the village in groups and not to breach tranquillity and peace in the village.

Some people of the village will join the YSRCP in the presence of Avinash Reddy on Friday, the leaders said. Avinash Reddy said that in a democratic system, one could join any political party as per his wish. But Minister C Adinarayana Reddy is obstructing them from joining YSRCP.  He said that about 100 families have come forward voluntarily to join the YSRCP. The minister visited Pulivendula many times but they never prevented him, he said.Meanwhile, TDP leaders Shivanath Reddy and Ramanjulu Reddy said that if a few people join the YSRCP, there would not be any loss to the TDP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avinash Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp