In this Andhra Pradesh village, even plants have political affiliations

By CS Ramakrishna
RAJAHMUNDRY: Ever heard of ‘political plants’? There are political parties dime a dozen, and some of them are after these unique plants sprouting in a famous nursery at Kadiyam in East Godavari district.

They’re popular not just among mainstream political parties in Andhra Pradesh, but also among the ruling TRS in neighbouring Telangana. In fact, the TRS has already bought about 30 of them and ordered 50 more.

But what’s so special about these plants? Their unique pots bear a political party’s symbol. And parties seem to be hyped up about this. “With elections slated for next year, we are seeing an increase in orders. The Telangana elections being advanced has also boosted our sales,’’ said Pulla Venkanna of Sri Veerabhadreswara Nursery.

Raising each plant requires a pot, bamboo stick, mesh, and binding wire, among other things. Black soil is used to grow ‘Black Picus’ and the bamboo stick supports it.“We ensure the plants can even survive for 2-3 days without water, and put them under observation for 45-60 days before starting the actual work. After covering the pot with coconut shell, it is wrapped with a mesh and tied with a binding wire. Later, it is painted with the symbol or emblem of a political party,’’ Venkanna explained.

It costs around Rs 1,800 to raise each plant, before it is sold for Rs 2,500-3,000, based on the demand. Among the parties that placed orders this year are the Jana Sena, YSR Congress, TDP and TRS.

  • Bhargav Vejendala
    Human can do anything for money
    7 days ago reply
