‘Political Plants’ sprouting in Kadiyam gain popularity

CS Ramakrishna

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ever heard of ‘Political Plants’? There are political parties dime a dozen in the country fighting for a space in corridors of power. But ‘Political Plants’ are different and sprouting in one of the famous nurseries at Kadiyam in East Godavari district. They are gaining popularity among not just mainstream political parties from Andhra Pradesh but also from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the neighbouring Telangana. These pot plants have become a big hit with the TRS which has already bought 30-odd plants and placed an order for another 50.

Aptly named ‘Political Plants’ by the owners of Sri Veerabhadreswara Nursery, Kadiyam, these plants adorn the party offices to enhance the aesthetic sense of the premises. Pulla Venkanna’s Sri Veerabhadreswara Nursery, which is into making different pot plants, had, in fact, come into limelight two years back.

“Initially, we raised ‘Indian Plants’ in 2016 which showcased the India map in Tricolour on the external part of the plant. Many showed interest in these plants and we got an opportunity through a mediator for their display at the Republic Day Parade at Red Fort, New Delhi in 2017, which we consider a great achievement and a credit to our nursery,’’ Venkanna said when Express met him at his nursery in Kadiyam.

From a flower garden to a nursery, it has come a long way in 15 years. Venkanna adds, “though our business was good enough for survival, we always thought of doing something innovative in the field. Plants, saplings and trees from this nursery used to go to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Hyderabad and to many areas of Andhra Pradesh.’’

After the success of his ‘Indian Plants’, Venkanna says, he worked day and night and came up with the idea of ‘Political Plants’ in view of 2019 elections where different parties can display their symbol on the tree pots. “Our efforts are paying and slowly the pot plants we have raised are in demand from leaders of various political parties. With elections slated for next year, we are seeing an increase in sales. As elections in Telangana are being held ahead of schedule, we have witnessed good sales,’’ he said.

Raising each ‘Political Plant’ involves a tedious process. The material they use for making these plants includes a pot, bamboo stick, mesh, binding wire and others.They use black soil to grow ‘Black Picus’ and a bamboo stick to support it. “We ensure that the plants withstand all conditions and survive even without water for 2-3 days. We put the plants under observation for a period of 45 to 60 days and then start the actual work. After covering the pot with a coconut shell, it is wrapped with a mesh and tied with a binding wire. Later, it will be painted with the symbol or emblem of a political party,’’ he explained.

For making one such plant, it will cost around Rs 1,800 and the same is being sold to parties for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 based on the demand.

This year, plants have been raised to suit various political parties such as Jana Sena, YSR Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, etc. Around 100 plants of different political parties have been sold and it is learnt that they have orders for TRS (50), Jana Sena (50), YSR Congress (60) and others.

As of now, they are not getting orders directly from the party headquarters of political parties in AP but local leaders are vying for them, it is learnt.