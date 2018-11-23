Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Political Plants’ sprouting in Kadiyam gain popularity

These pot plants have become a big hit with the TRS which has already bought 30-odd plants and placed an order for another 50.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By CS Ramakrishna
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ever heard of ‘Political Plants’? There are political parties dime a dozen in the country fighting for a space in corridors of power. But ‘Political Plants’ are different and sprouting in one of the famous nurseries at Kadiyam in East Godavari district.  They are gaining popularity among not just mainstream political parties from Andhra Pradesh but also from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the neighbouring Telangana. These pot plants have become a big hit with the TRS which has already bought 30-odd plants and placed an order for another 50.

Aptly named ‘Political Plants’ by the owners of Sri Veerabhadreswara Nursery, Kadiyam, these plants adorn the party offices to enhance the aesthetic sense of the premises. Pulla Venkanna’s Sri Veerabhadreswara Nursery, which is into making different pot plants, had, in fact, come into limelight two years back.

“Initially, we raised ‘Indian Plants’ in 2016 which showcased the India map in Tricolour on the external part of the plant. Many showed interest in these plants and we got an opportunity through a mediator for their display at the Republic Day Parade at Red Fort, New Delhi in 2017, which we consider a great achievement and a credit to our nursery,’’ Venkanna said when Express met him at his nursery in Kadiyam.

From a flower garden to a nursery, it has come a long way in 15 years. Venkanna adds, “though our business was good enough for survival, we always thought of doing something innovative in the field. Plants, saplings and trees from this nursery used to go to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Hyderabad and to many areas of Andhra Pradesh.’’

After the success of his ‘Indian Plants’, Venkanna says, he worked day and night and came up with the idea of ‘Political Plants’ in view of 2019 elections where different parties can display their symbol on the tree pots. “Our efforts are paying and slowly the pot plants we have raised are in demand from leaders of various political parties. With elections slated for next year, we are seeing an increase in sales. As elections in Telangana are being held ahead of schedule, we have witnessed good sales,’’ he said.

Raising each ‘Political Plant’ involves a tedious process. The material they use for making these plants includes a pot, bamboo stick, mesh, binding wire and others.They use black soil to grow ‘Black Picus’ and a bamboo stick to support it. “We ensure that the plants withstand all conditions and survive even without water for 2-3 days. We put the plants under observation for a period of 45 to 60 days and then start the actual work. After covering the pot with a coconut shell, it is wrapped with a mesh and tied with a binding wire. Later, it will be painted with the symbol or emblem of a political party,’’ he explained.  

For making one such plant, it will cost around Rs  1,800 and the same is being sold to parties for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 based on the demand.

This year, plants have been raised to suit various political parties such as Jana Sena, YSR Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, etc. Around 100 plants of different political parties have been sold and it is learnt that they have orders for TRS (50), Jana Sena (50), YSR Congress (60) and others.
As of now, they are not getting orders directly from the party headquarters of political parties in AP but local leaders are vying for them, it is learnt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Political Plants Kadiyam TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp