Home States Andhra Pradesh

Scientific disposal of waste must: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

AP Pollution Control Board chief BSS Prasad said the government has reduced bulk drug waste to 6,000 tonne.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasada Rao said the State government has implemented measures to make Andhra Pradesh Open Defecation Free (ODF) and asked varsity students to work make the public aware on the need to dispose of waste in a scientific manner.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the eighth international conference on sustainable waste management at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Thursday, the Speaker said that the government was taking all steps to remove hazardous waste. He said that the government has also started laying Bridgeman roads by recycling plastic waste in the State.  

AP Pollution Control Board chief BSS Prasad said the government has reduced bulk drug waste to 6,000 tonne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Pollution Control Board ODF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp