Scientific disposal of waste must: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasada Rao said the State government has implemented measures to make Andhra Pradesh Open Defecation Free (ODF) and asked varsity students to work make the public aware on the need to dispose of waste in a scientific manner.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the eighth international conference on sustainable waste management at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Thursday, the Speaker said that the government was taking all steps to remove hazardous waste. He said that the government has also started laying Bridgeman roads by recycling plastic waste in the State.

AP Pollution Control Board chief BSS Prasad said the government has reduced bulk drug waste to 6,000 tonne.