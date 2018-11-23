Upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly will be taller than Statue of Unity

By Online Desk

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accepted the design of the state's upcoming assembly building in Amaravati, which will be standing 250 metres tall, hence exceeding the Statue of Unity by 68 metres.

According to a report by Times Of India, Naidu has almost finalised the design with minor changes to the blueprint made by UK-based architects, Norma Fosters. "The proposed building will consist of three floors and a tower which will give the building a shape of an upturned-lily flower," said State Minister for Municipal Administration, P Narayana, while speaking to the media. He also added that the state government expects the tendering process to take two years for finalisation.

Following the inauguration of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which received criticism on the Rs 2,989 crore spent on its construction, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a 201-metre tall statue of Lord Ram. The Karnataka government also announced to build a 38-metre tall statue of Mother Cauvery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid the foundation stone for Chhatrapati Shivaji’s memorial statue in Arabian Sea near Mumbai. The statue of the Maratha king, which was expected to be 210 meters tall costing Rs 3,600 crore, was shortened by 7.5 meters to save costs.