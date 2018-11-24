Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 boys buried alive in Kadapa mudslide

In a tragic incident, four boys died due to mudslide in a dried up tank at Talamudipi village in Galiveedu mandal on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a tragic incident, four boys died due to mudslide in a dried up tank at Talamudipi village in Galiveedu mandal on Friday. According to police, Md Tofique (10), Md Tahir (8), Subhan (12) and M Rafi (10), along with their friend Irfan (10), went to play at the tank as it was a school holiday on account of Karthika Pournami. Tofique,  Tahir,  Subhan and Rafi went into the 10-ft deep tank, while Irfan stood on the bank. While the quartet were playing, the soil of the tank bund got loosened and fell on Tofique Tahir, Subhan and Rafi.

After witnessing the incident, a frightened Irfan rushed back to the village and informed the matter to people. The parents of the four children and villagers rushed to the tank to rescue them. But it was too late. All the four boys suffocated to death. On seeing the lifeless bodies of their children, the parents broke down with anguish and cursing their fate.

Having learnt about the tragedy, Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy and former MLA R Ramesh Reddy visited Talamudipi and consoled the bereaved families. Lakkireddipalli Circle Inspector Srinath and Galiveedu tahsildar Bhavani conducted the inquest. Later, the bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem.  A case was registered.

Meanwhile, a 9-year-old boy drowned in a tank at Buchanapalle village in Gopavaram mandal of the district. The deceased was identified as N Nagendra Reddy from Siddavatam. As his father is working in the Gulf, he along with his brother and mother are living with his maternal grandfather in Buchanapalle. 

