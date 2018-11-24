50 families join YSRC in presence of ex-MP Avinash Reddy at Gorigenuru

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With the High Court according them permission, YSRCP leaders, including former MP Y S Avinash Reddy, visited Gorigenuru village in Jammalamadugu mandal, where 50 families joined the party on Friday.

Avinash Reddy welcomed them into the YSRCP with party scarves. Jammalamadugu in-charge Dr. M Sudhir Reddy and P Maheshwar Reddy accompanied the former MP. Avinash Reddy said that Bhaskar Reddy, Obulesu, Neelkantha, Ramakrishna and other 50 families joined the YSRCP in his presence.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that Minister C Adinarayana Reddy is trying to maintain his dominance in the constituency by indulging in unruly incidents. He said YSRCP would not tolerate such unruly acts. He said that he was denied permission by the police to enter the village following which he approached the High Court and obtained its permission to attend the programme, he informed.

The former MP said that the YSRCP leaders would visit every village in the constituency to know about the problems of their activists and assured that the YSRCP would help their activists. “If anything happens to the YSRCP, Minister C Adinarayana Reddy should own the responsibility,” he said.Taking a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he alleged that the ruling party had deceived all sections of people, including farmers, with hollow promises.