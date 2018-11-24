Home States Andhra Pradesh

50 families join YSRC in presence of ex-MP Avinash Reddy at Gorigenuru

Avinash Reddy welcomed them into the YSRCP with party scarves.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With the High Court according them permission, YSRCP leaders, including former MP Y S Avinash Reddy, visited Gorigenuru village in Jammalamadugu mandal, where 50 families joined the party on Friday.

Avinash Reddy welcomed them into the YSRCP with party scarves. Jammalamadugu in-charge Dr. M Sudhir Reddy and P Maheshwar Reddy accompanied the former MP. Avinash Reddy said that Bhaskar Reddy, Obulesu, Neelkantha, Ramakrishna and other 50 families joined the YSRCP in his presence.
Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that Minister C Adinarayana Reddy is trying to maintain his dominance in the constituency by indulging in unruly incidents. He said YSRCP would not tolerate such unruly acts. He said that he was denied permission by the police to enter the village following which he approached the High Court and obtained its permission to attend the programme, he informed.

The former MP said that the YSRCP leaders would visit every village in the constituency to know about the problems of their activists and assured that the YSRCP would help their activists. “If anything happens to the YSRCP, Minister C Adinarayana Reddy should own the responsibility,” he said.Taking a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he alleged that the ruling party had deceived all sections of people, including farmers, with hollow promises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Y S Avinash Reddy YSRCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp