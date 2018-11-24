Amaravati air show thrills denizens of city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Citizens flocked Punnami ghat on Friday to watch the prestigious Amaravati Air Show being held in Vijayawada for the second time. A team of UK-based Global Stars mesmerised the audience with classy formations and smoke stunts over the banks of Krishna river.

Pilot Mark Jefferies, who led the team of four jets, put up a spectacular show. Formation leader Tom Cassells and other pilots Chris Burkett and Steve Carver made several stunning formations and synchronised smoke acts with panache.

The acrobatic display and aviation summit is aimed at projecting Amaravati brand at international level, especially in aviation space. The air show will enthrall audience on Saturday and Sunday.The team is led by pilot Mark Jefferies (57), who won a British aircraft championship consecutively for three years. Jeffries has got more than two-and-a-half decades flying experience and been taking part in various air shows across the globe from 2002. Amaravati Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Federation of Indian Industry and Commerce jointly hosted the air show.

Pilots showing acrobatic flight manoeuvres during the inauguration of Amaravati Air Show in city on Friday I R V K Rao

The UK aerobatic team, which has performed over 300 shows and bagged many awards and championships, has four performing pilots and two spare pilots. The team performed daredevil stunts such as smoke acts, somersaults, shape moves and side slides much to the enthusiasm of the audience.The ghats were teemed with people for a 15-minute show, both in the morning and evening. Addressing the gathering, Minister for Sports, Youth and Law, Kollu Ravindra said, It is good to see Vijayawada host world class events such as the Amaravati Air Show, F1H2O, Global music fest among others.

“We brought the air show here to entertain the people of Vijayawada. Because of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the capital region will continue to witness such world class events,” he added.