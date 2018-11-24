CM N Chandrababu Naidu vows to continue fight against Modi government until State gets justice

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Continuing his Modi Sarkar bashing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said he is not afraid of anyone and that his determination to ensure development of the State is unbreakable.

Addressing a public meeting in Marala village of Bukkapatnam mandal in Anantapur district as part of his two-day visit on Friday, Naidu said bringing Krishna water to drought-prone Anantapur district stands testimony to the determination of his government.

“Despite lack of cooperation and funding from the Centre, my government has brought water to the district, where people have given 12 MLAs and two MPs to the TDP. It is a TDP bastion and I am duty bound to make it a horticulture hub as promised,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu said they have already brought Krishna water to Gollapalli and Marala through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) project and shortly water will be brought to Cherlopalli. By end of the year, Madakasira will receive Krishna water.

“To develop the district industrially and bring more jobs, Kia Industry was brought here. Our government is lending a helping hand to agriculture through 90 per cent subsidy for micro-irrigation,” Naidu asserted.

The Chief Minister said the development would have been much more if the Centre had cooperated.

He reiterated that his fight against Modi Sarkar would continue till justice is served to Andhra Pradesh. “The TDP was formed to protect the self-respect of Telugu people and it will continue its responsibility,” he said.

The TDP chief questioned the Centre in which way it has helped the State, for that matter people of the country. Demonetisation has only worsened the woes of the people and GST had only added to the problems, he observed.

The Chief Minister accused the Modi government of being corrupt and using Central institutions such as CBI, ED for political purposes.

He questioned the silence of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan over the injustice done to the State by the Centre. He claimed that those two leaders are supporting the BJP and asked as to why they are not contesting Telangana elections. Earlier, he offered Jalaharathi to Marla Reservoir and participated in Vana Samaradhana programme.