Collector incurs HC ire over dumping of garbage in Peddarampilli tank

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the West Godavari Collector, Srungavruksham panchayat sarpanch and its executive officer to show cause as to why prosecution should not be initiated against them for their failure to prevent dumping of waste into Peddarampilli tank. The bench directed them to file affidavits in this regard.

Further, the bench asked the collector, the executive officer and the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to forthwith remove all solid and liquid waste dumped on the premises of the tank and its bund, and any construction done on the water body in just three days.

The APPCB was also directed to supervise the above activity and submit a report before the court as to whether its order was complied with to the hilt. “Any breach of performance in consonance with this order will invite consequences,” the bench warned.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt, passed this order in the petition filed by K Puma Rao, the director of Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Straw Boards Private Limited. He had complained of illegal dumping of solid and liquid waste into Peddarampilli tank and on its bund, and construction of a permanent dumping yard on the premises. “The authorities concerned have failed to take action for protection of the water body,” he said, and urged the court to direct them for regular maintenance of the tank so as to preserve its ecological balance.

During the course of hearing, the bench expressed its ire on the issue after seeing photographs submitted by the standing counsel of the APPCB, and ordered the respondent authorities for immediate removal of waste. The next date of hearing on the issue is November 27.

