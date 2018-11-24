Home States Andhra Pradesh

Commemorative coin, postal cover to mark Waltair Division’s 125th anniversary

All the employees along with their family members will attend these celebrations. The general manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh will be the chief guest.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ‘Waltair Railway Division’ will celebrate its 125th anniversary at a function at the AU Convention Hall here on Saturday. Authorities made all arrangements for the celebrations. As a token of the 125 years of journey of the division, with the support of RBI, Railway authorities will release a commemorative coin and a special postal cover, along with a documentary at the official function.

All the employees along with their family members will attend this celebrations. General manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh will be the chief guest. VPT chairman MT Krishna Babu, collector Pravin Kumar, police commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha will participate as guests. Playback singers Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi, along with their troupe and others are all set to enthral the audience with their performances.

For record, the Visakhapatnam Railway transportation wing started its journey with three goods trains in 1893. Later, on October 1, 1894, two passenger trains started from Visakhapatnam. By 1901, the ‘Waltair Railway Division’ was formed with 25 railway stations and the ‘Parlakhimundi’ Railway line. Further, by the establishment of Visakhapatnam Port in 1930, the Waltair (Visakhapatnam) Railway Division was simultaneously developed with both passenger and goods trains serving people. Later in 1973, the Old Waltair Railway station, which existed near the present Old Post Office area was totally shifted to the present location and was renamed as the Visakhapatnam Railway Terminal Station. Subsequently, the present Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office building and the Railway Hospital were built.

Now the Visakhapatnam Railway Division of the East Coast Railway Zone has emerged as a key division in goods transportation as well as in earning good revenue for the entire zone. At present, the Visakhapatnam Railway Division comprises Duvvada-Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line, along with Koraput- Rayagada, Rayagada-Vizianagaram, Kothavalasa- Kirandole and Noupada- Gunupur Railway lines. Among the five lines, Kothavalasa- Kirandole (KK) railway is the life line of the entire division.

