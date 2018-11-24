Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC begins survey for tap connections

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As per the direction of the GMC Special Officer and district Collector K Sasidhar, the civic body has begun door-to-door survey to ensure every household in the city is equipped with proper water connection.

With the government relaxing rules for the same, the move to provide drinking water to every family is being taken under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, or AMRUT, scheme. Under it, the government has sanctioned new 56,000 tap connections for Guntur city.  

As such, the officials have taken up steps to speed up the process for survey. The GMC has already equipped 1.10 lakh of 1.67 lakh domestic and commercial households with tap connections. In addition, the civic body has constructed 18 new reservoirs that, with the help of old ones, draw 160 MLD of water per day for drinking purpose. The major water source for the city is Prakasam Barrage from where 90 MLD is pumped to the filtration plant in Takkellapadu.

