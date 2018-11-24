‘Nation being destroyed over quest for power’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Founder president of Lok Satta N Jaya Prakash Narayana said that the quest for power is destroying the very purpose of power and the nation is paying a heavy price for it.

He was addressing trainee officers at AP Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), at Bapatla in Guntur district on Friday. He said that the faulty governance processes are the biggest hurdle in India’s path of progress and asked the government officials to work with commitment, keeping the interest of people in mind.

He said that reconciling short term gains with long term good is the art of democracy. India is among the bottom five of 49 largest economies in the world on all key indications of development, he pointed out, adding that officials should utilise the opportunity they have been given and serve the people.The government is accountable for public money and people have a right to get government services promptly, without paying any amount, he said.