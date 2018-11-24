Notorious smuggler arrested from Bengaluru

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mannur police of the Rajampet sub-division took up vehicle checking in their limits and caught a smuggler Gongana Leela Kumar a couple of days back.

By Express News Service

KADAPA:A notorious red sanders smuggler and his associate were nabbed by the Kadapa police from Bengaluru and Rs five crore worth red sander logs seized from them.

Mannur police of the Rajampet sub-division took up vehicle checking in their limits and caught a smuggler Gongana Leela Kumar a couple of days back. Based on the information provided by Leela Kumar during questioning, a team of policemen went to neighbouring Karnataka and conducted raids at a premises on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, Kadapa district Additional SP (Operations) B Laxminarayana said.

During the raids, police nabbed a notorious smuggler Syed Mujeeb Bhai and his associate Mohammed Gayaz Mohammed and seized 119 red sander logs weighing three tonnes and three vehicles from them. The cost of the seized logs is estimated to be Rs five crores, the Addl SP said. Police said more than 49 cases of red sanders smuggling are registered against Mujeeb in various police stations in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

