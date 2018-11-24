‘Palnadu will get Rs 600 cr for setting up water grinds’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for IT and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh made an announcement sanctioning Rs 600 crore for the establishment of water grids in Palnadu to overcome the scarcity of drinking water in the region. The TDP government was implementing welfare and development schemes in the region, the minister said.

He claimed that only TDP was capable of serving all communities and predicted that CM N Chadrababu Naidu will win in the upcoming elections. The government will invite tenders to complete the works soon and water tap connections will be provided to everyone who is below the poverty line in the region, he added.

The government had waived Rs 24,000 crore of farmers’ loans under the loan waiver scheme and 4 lakh unemployed youth were getting dole under the Yuva Nestam Scheme, he said.

The government was also investing in developmental activities such as laying roads. As many as 1,200 km of roads were constructed in the last three years. This year, the target was to construct 1,000 km of roads in the State. Talking about the Polavaram project, he said 67 per cent of the works were completed. Collector K Sasidhar said the government was according priority to providing basic amenities such as drinking water supply and electricity to every household in State.