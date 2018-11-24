YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in HC: Attack falls under Civil Aviation Act  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the attack on him at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 this year would fall under ‘The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982’, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed an additional affidavit before the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Centre for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He also sought directions to the AP government to forthwith forward the case report and information to the Centre for the purpose.

Jagan, in his affidavit, pointed out that the concerned authorities of AP government - principal secretary to home, director general of police, Visakhapatnam city assistant commissioner of police and station house officer of airport police station, have defaulted in the commission of their statutory duties by not following the provisions of the law, despite the offence falling squarely within the parameters of Section 3A of the Act, 1982. The Centre had constituted the NIA to deal with such offences, he added.

Meanwhile, YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a PIL case before the High Court seeking to grant stay on all further proceedings in the investigation being conducted by the AP police. On Friday, AP advocate general appealed to the court to adjourn the case hearing from November 27 as he has to appear before the Supreme Court on Polavaram issue. Jagan’s counsel objected to the plea. The bench said that it would decide on it on November 27.

Blood-stained shirt in court

Visakhapatnam: As per the summons issued by a local court on November 15, Kalidas Reddy, advocate Jagan, on Friday submitted the blood-stained white colour shirt to the court in a sealed cover along with a memo. Jagan’s counsel requested the court not to hand over the shirt to the SIT officials as the writ petition related to the case filed by Jagan has been pending in the Hyderabad High Court and the next hearing of that petition was posted for November 27.