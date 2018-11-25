4,512 houses to be allotted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As construction of 5,700 houses under NTR Urban Housing scheme in Chilakaluripet are nearing completion, the district administration has decided to allot 4,512 of them to eligible beneficiaries in December.

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao on Saturday said the CM would be attending the housewarming ceremony. Collector K Sasidhar said works for 3,500 houses have already been completed, and another 1,012 would be done before December 15.

The minister said there was no compromise on quality of works.