Five Inter students hurt in clash over love affair in Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a true filmi-style clash, a group of nearly 20 Junior Intermediate students of a college in Dhone of the district were involved in a free-for-all clash allegedly over a love affair. At least five students suffered injuries in the clash, reports reaching here said.

The students got divided into two groups and rained blows against each other, pushed their rivals to the ground and punched blows on them running all around the college premises.

It is also learnt that the rival groups, before indulging in a clash, set rules for themselves not to use stones or sticks to attack others.

Though the clash took place on Friday, the incident came to light on Saturday after a video of the clash went viral in WhatsApp groups.

The clash took place on the government junior college premises in Dhone town. In the video, the students were seen divided into two groups and exchanged blows, pushed others on the ground, punched them and even kicked each other. While some students ran into nearby bushes, their rivals chased them and attacked them.

At one point of time, when a student picked up a stone to attack the rival group member, a student was heard saying, “Using a stone is not as part of our rule. You are violating the rule,’’ indicating that the students might had set themselves rules before the clash.

Though there were reports that the clash took place over a love affair, Dhone Town CI KV Ramana said love affair was not the reason.

Ramana said they registered a case on two groups as per complaint of the college principal and inquiry is on.

The college authorities were not available for comment. Meanwhile, AIYF State secretary N Lenin demanded that the district education department officials immediately suspend the college principal and rusticate the students involved in the attack.

A similar incident had taken place in Nandyal town in the district last week where two groups of students belonging to a private engineering college attacked one another with daggers, leading to bleeding injuries to some of them.

Rival groups set rules for clash

The rival groups, before indulging in the clash, set rules for themselves not to use stones or sticks to attack one another. Though the clash took place on Friday, The incident came to light on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral in WhatsApp groups. It took place on the Govt Junior College premises in Dhone.