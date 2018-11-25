Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five Inter students hurt in clash over love affair in Andhra

The students got divided into two groups and rained blows against each other, pushed their rivals to the ground and punched blows on them running all around the college premises. 

Published: 25th November 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a true filmi-style clash, a group of nearly 20 Junior Intermediate students of a college in Dhone of the district were involved in a free-for-all clash allegedly over a love affair. At least five students suffered injuries in the clash, reports reaching here said.

The students got divided into two groups and rained blows against each other, pushed their rivals to the ground and punched blows on them running all around the college premises. 

It is also learnt that the rival groups, before indulging in a clash, set rules for themselves not to use stones or sticks to attack others.

Though the clash took place on Friday, the incident came to light on Saturday after a video of the clash went viral in WhatsApp groups. 

The clash took place on the government junior college premises in Dhone town. In the video, the students were seen divided into two groups and exchanged blows, pushed others on the ground, punched them and even kicked each other. While some students ran into nearby bushes, their rivals chased them and attacked them. 

At one point of time, when a student picked up a stone to attack the rival group member, a student was heard saying, “Using a stone is not as part of our rule. You are violating the rule,’’ indicating that the students might had set themselves rules before the clash.

Though there were reports that the clash took place over a love affair, Dhone Town CI KV Ramana said love affair was not the reason. 

Ramana said they registered a case on two groups as per complaint of the college principal and inquiry is on. 

The college authorities were not available for comment. Meanwhile, AIYF State secretary N Lenin demanded that the district education department officials immediately suspend the college principal and rusticate the students involved in the attack.

A similar incident had taken place  in Nandyal town in the district last week where two groups of students belonging to a private engineering college attacked one another  with daggers, leading to bleeding injuries to some of them. 

Rival groups set rules for clash
The rival groups, before indulging in the clash, set rules for themselves not to use stones or sticks to attack one another. Though the clash took place on Friday, The incident came to light on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral in WhatsApp groups. It took place on the Govt Junior College premises in Dhone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
love affair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp