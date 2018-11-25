Inter-state red sanders smuggler, aide held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a major catch, the Kadapa police on Saturday arrested a notorious inter-state red sanders smuggler and his associate after raiding a godown on the outskirts of Bengaluru and seized 119 logs weighing three tonnes worth an estimated `5 crore. Four vehicles were also seized by the police.

Kadapa district additional SP (operations) B Laxminarayana, speaking to reporters on Saturday, said they got vital clues about the notorious smuggler following the arrest of a Pileru-based red sanders smuggler, Gogana Leela Kumar, during vehicle checks on the Rayachoti-Rajampet main road on Friday.

With the information provided by Leela Kumar, raids were conducted on a godown on the outskirts of Bengaluru and notorious interstate smuggler Syed Mujeeb Bhai alias Moosa and his associate Mohammed Gayaz Ahmed were nabbed.

The additional SP said 51-year Moosa hails from Katigenapalli village in Hospet Taluk of Karnataka. Hailing from an agriculture-based family, Moosa set his foot into red sanders smuggling in 2009. He has developed contacts with smugglers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and AP-based inter-state smugglers and nearly 49 cases were pending against him in Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati Urban police limits.