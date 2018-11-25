Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state red sanders smuggler, aide held

The additional SP said 51-year Moosa hails from Katigenapalli village in Hospet Taluk of Karnataka. Hailing from an agriculture-based family, Moosa set his foot into red sanders smuggling in 2009.

Published: 25th November 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a major catch, the Kadapa police on Saturday arrested a notorious inter-state red sanders smuggler and his associate after raiding a godown on the outskirts of Bengaluru and seized 119 logs weighing three tonnes worth an estimated `5 crore. Four vehicles were also seized by the police.

Kadapa district additional SP (operations) B Laxminarayana, speaking to reporters on Saturday, said they got vital clues about the notorious smuggler following the arrest of a Pileru-based red sanders smuggler, Gogana Leela Kumar, during vehicle checks on the Rayachoti-Rajampet main road on Friday. 

With the information provided by Leela Kumar, raids were conducted on a godown on the outskirts of Bengaluru and notorious interstate smuggler Syed Mujeeb Bhai alias Moosa and his associate Mohammed Gayaz  Ahmed were nabbed.

The additional SP said 51-year Moosa hails from Katigenapalli village in Hospet Taluk of Karnataka. Hailing from an agriculture-based family, Moosa set his foot into red sanders smuggling in 2009. He has developed contacts with smugglers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and AP-based inter-state smugglers and nearly 49 cases were pending against him in Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati Urban police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadapa police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp