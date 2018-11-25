ITDA opens hostels for pregnant tribal women to curb infant deaths

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To increase the hospital deliveries in tribal areas and also to decrease the MMR and IMR, Parvatipuram ITDA officials started establishing hostels for pregnant women in tribal mandals.

While a hostel was established at Salur, another is in the pipeline at Gummalaxmipuram. Pregnant women are made to shift to the hostels prior to the delivery dates from remote areas. Earlier, a few women died while being shifted to hospitals. Similarly, several deliveries also took place in the ambulances while being shifted to hospitals. Some of the villages in the tribal areas have no road connectivity while many other villages are located far away from the hospitals. Taking all the parameters into account, ITDA officials started setting up hostels for pregnant women.

Several deliveries occurred en route hospitals from tribal villages while death of a few women was reported from the tribal areas in the past, said district medical and health officer K Vijaya Laxmi. To reduce the MMR and IMR and also to increase the hospital deliveries in the purview of the ITDA, Parvatipuram ITDA PO Dr Laxmisha had decided to shift all the pregnant women on the hilltop and other remote areas in the tribal region close to the hospitals. To provide a shelter with care, the PO started the hostels. One was opened at Salur while another is on the cards at Gummalaxmipuram.

Out of the 68 PHCs in the district as many as 34 are being operated from the tribal region. “Based on the expected delivery date (EDD), we have been shifting the pregnant women to the hostel at least a month in advance of the EDD. The home-like care and support are being provided to the pregnant women in the hostel. Nutritional food and intensive medical care under the close observation of gynaecologist is the highlight of the hostels.

HV and ANM have been deployed in the hostel while the gynaecologist would attend on call. Similarly, a separate ambulance was also granted to the hostel. “After delivery they would be shifted to their homes by Tallibidda Express,” the PO said. “We have shifted about 35 pregnant women from tribal villages to the hostel at Salur and all had safe delivery. Asha workers, ANMs and other medical officials have been creating awareness about the hostels,” he added.