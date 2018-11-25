Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra to enter Srikakulam district today

The party made elaborate arrangements to welcome Jagan to the district. 

Published: 25th November 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:29 AM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra is scheduled to enter Srikakulam district on Sunday afternoon at Kadakella village in Veeraghattam mandal. The party made elaborate arrangements to welcome Jagan to the district. 

Jagan’s padayatra was started from the night camp at Sikhabadi village on Saturday morning and covered Gedda Tiruvada, BJ Puram and several other villages. Several people, including AgriGold victims, students and farmers met Jagan during the padayatra and poured out their grievances.

Several AgriGold depositors met Jagan at Sikhabadi Cross. They also urged Jagan to reimburse the deposits after the party came to power in the State. Several farmers met Jagan and alleged that the government had not yet opened procurement centres. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy padayatra

Comments

