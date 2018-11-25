Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, you can contact DGP on Facebook, Twitter

The DGP himself is operating the accounts and whoever sends messages to him will get a reply. 

Facebook logo used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To reach out to public and know their problems directly, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur opened Facebook and Twitter accounts on Friday. The DGP’s Twitter handle is @RPThakurIPSDGP1 and his Facebook account ‘RpThakur IPS Dgpap’. 

Thakur asked the public, especially youth, to support the police by bringing problems related to law and order, corruption and women safety to his notice by messaging him on Facebook or Twitter. 

“Our aim is to make the State a safe and most liveable State in the country. This will be possible only when public and police work in tandem. To give an opportunity for the public directly to bring their problems to his notice, the DGP has created accounts in Facebook and Twitter,” said the officials from the DGP office.

