PIL against temple construction in Amaravati

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Hyderabad High Court challenging the resolution passed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on August 28 this year sanctioning an amount of Rs 150 crore for construction of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Amaravati.

It questioned the decision of the State government in allotting 25 acres of land to the TTD at a cost off Rs 50 lakh per acre as against the market value of Rs 23.10 lakh per acre.

Petitioner P Naveen Kumar Reddy, a Tirupati resident, urged the court to declare the TTD decision in passing the resolution sanctioning an amount of Rs 150 crore for construction of the temple at Venkatapalem village in Guntur district as violative of Section 111 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious and Endowments Act, 1987.

He also sought the court to declare the action of the principal secretary to municipal administration and commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in allotting 25 acres of land situated in survey numbers 96, 97, 98 and 104 of Venkatapalem village to the TTD at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per acre as against the market value, as per sub-registrar of Mangalagiri, of Rs 23.10 lakh per acre, as illegal. The petitioner urged the court to direct the TTD not to release the said funds for construction of the temple and Rs 12.5 crore towards purchase of land for the purpose.

The Special Chief Secretary (endowments), principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, APCRDA commissioner, TTD EO and financial advisor and chief accounts officer were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.