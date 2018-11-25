Sujana Chowdhary is Naidu’s benami: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the raids on Sujana Group owned by TDP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdhary, the YSRC has said Chowdhary is a tool in the hands’ of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “He is a benami of Naidu. The actual beneficiary (in defrauding of banks) is Naidu,’’ the YSRC said.

“Had the Centre taken action (in the decade-old case) against Chowdhary earlier, it might not had been possible for the TDP MP to involve in a fraud of such a​ largescale amount,’’ the YSRC said.

“Thousands of crores of rupees defrauded by Chowdhary was distributed during 2009 and 2014 elections and used to purchase lands in Amaravati,’’ the YSRC alleged and said the amounts that were defrauded from banks went directly to Naidu. “Because of this only, Chowdhary was made Rajya Sabha member twice and Union Minister. A quid pro quo is involved in it,’’ the YSRC said.