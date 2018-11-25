Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sunil Deodhar lashes out at CM Chandrababu Naidu, calls him a failure

 Co-incharge of the State BJP unit, Sunil Deodhar, came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calling the TDP supremo a total failure.

Published: 25th November 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Co-incharge of the State BJP unit, Sunil Deodhar, came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calling the TDP supremo a total failure. Alleging that Naidu was a ‘looter’ (gaja donga) of land, Deodhar questioned why the CM procured thousands of acres of land for the capital Amaravati, when the designs were made for a few tens of acres of land.

Speaking at the concluding session of the six-day ‘Bhoo Rakshana Deeksha’, a State-wide protest against land encroachment by the TDP, at Machilipatnam on Saturday, Deodhar said that the government’s thirst for land was evident from the way it procured land for the capital, port at Machilipatnam and other projects in various districts.

“He is behaving like a real estate babu sometimes and ‘Chanda’ (donations) babu on other occasions. The TDP leaders, through Janmabhoomi committees, are acting as a land mafia,” he alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Deodhar Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp