Sunil Deodhar lashes out at CM Chandrababu Naidu, calls him a failure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Co-incharge of the State BJP unit, Sunil Deodhar, came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calling the TDP supremo a total failure. Alleging that Naidu was a ‘looter’ (gaja donga) of land, Deodhar questioned why the CM procured thousands of acres of land for the capital Amaravati, when the designs were made for a few tens of acres of land.

Speaking at the concluding session of the six-day ‘Bhoo Rakshana Deeksha’, a State-wide protest against land encroachment by the TDP, at Machilipatnam on Saturday, Deodhar said that the government’s thirst for land was evident from the way it procured land for the capital, port at Machilipatnam and other projects in various districts.

“He is behaving like a real estate babu sometimes and ‘Chanda’ (donations) babu on other occasions. The TDP leaders, through Janmabhoomi committees, are acting as a land mafia,” he alleged.