Three Ayyappa devotees killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three of four Ayyappa devotees who were returning from Sabarimala to Rajamahendravaram were killed in a road accident near Tatapudi in Chilakaluripeta mandal on Saturday.

The accident took place on the National Highway-16 when their speeding car hit a lorry killing Palli Dinesh Kumar (31) from Kovvuru, T Subba Rao (36) from Rajamahendravarm and Regulakonda Satya Saradhi (26) from Korukonda (26) on the spot, the police said.

Meanwhile, the fourth injured, Emmidi Somasekhar (who was driving the vehicle), was rushed to a Ongole hospital. A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by him. Primary investigation showed the accident took place when the lorry driver, which was just ahead of the car, applied break and Somasekhar failed to stop his vehicle.