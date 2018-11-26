26 farmhands injured as lorry overturns in Guntur village

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 26 persons were hurt, with three of them suffering severe injuries, after the lorry they were on overturned at Uppalapadu village of Veldurthi mandal in Guntur on Sunday. The injured were labourers who had gone to Telangana to harvest paddy crops. The accident took place when they were returning to their natives in Venkatareddypalem and Gangavaram villages in Pullalacheruvu mandal in Prakasam district.

The persons who received major injuries were Mutukuri Veeraiah and his wife Sivamma, and Sabagani Satyavathamma, Veldurthi Sub Inspector B Srihari said. The locals informed the police about the incident and the three were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital from Macherla area hospital. Rest were treated at Veldurthi primary health centre. Gurajala RDO Pullaiah, DSP KVVNV Prasad, Macherla CI S Sambasiva Rao and other officials reached the spot for inquiry.