Andhra Pradesh: Woman, two kids drown in Paritala quarry pit

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old woman and two children drowned after they accidentally fell in a quarry pit at Paritala village of Kanchikacherla mandal on Sunday afternoon, while two others drowned in water bodies in Krishna district.

In the incident at Paritala, three from Donabanda village–Devana Parameswari, Valepu Durga (8) and her sister Valepu Veena (5)–drowned when the woman had gone to the pit to wash clothes with the children playing nearby, Kanchikacherla sub-inspector Chandrasekhar said, adding that the incident took place around 11 am.

The policeman said Parameswari worked in a nearby hotel and washed clothes of workers for a living. She reportedly left the hotel around 9 am and went to the pit. “It was her routine job, washing clothes near the pit. Though we cannot establish the reason how they fell in it, locals believe that Parameswari may have died while trying to rescue the kids from drowning,” he said.

Meanwhile, the villagers alleged that illegal blasting activities in the quarry was the reason behind the death of the three and demanded police take action against the quarry owner. A case of accidental death under Section 174 of CrPC was registered.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man died after he accidentally fell inside a pond in Agiripalli mandal on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as, Gandikota Rambabu (40)–a resident of Agiripalli town who was a rickshaw-puller by profession. The incident happened around 6 pm when Rambabu tried to drink water from the pond and slipped. “Though he screamed for help, no one was able to notice him. Unable to swim, he died. His body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” Agiripalli sub-inspector Yesobu said.

Also, a businessman from Prasadampadu, Pothuraju Subrahmanyam (50), lost his life when he suffered from cardiac arrest while he ventured into the sea at Hamsaladeevi Beach in Avanigadda mandal on Sunday.

He was rushed to a hospital by some friends who were with him where the doctors declared him brought-dead, the local police said. A case under accidental death was registered and the investigation underway.

Students washed away

Ongole: Two students drowned in the sea at Ramapuram beach on Sunday. While the body of one of them, G Bhargav, was recovered, rescue teams were still searching for K Ganesh’s body. In another incident, Kornepati Naresh (34), from Chudala mandal, was pulled by the sea current. His body was later recovered