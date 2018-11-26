Day after ED raids, YS Chowdary says he hasn't taken part in Sujana Companies' matters since 2010

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, came down heavily on Enforcement Directorate (ED) and accused it of falsifying facts and involving his name in an unrelated issue.

Two days after the ED raids on eight premises, including his house and his father’s residence and seized six high-end cars, and asked him to appear before the agency on November 27, Chowdary spoke with the media on Sunday at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

“The ED has named me without verifying the facts and issued a note stating that the companies have done a fraud of 5,700 crore, which seems like a falsification,” Chowdary said. The TDP MP said the allegations made by the ED that there is a fraud of 5,700 crore by Sujana Group of Companies, involving 120 shell companies, and attributing it to him, are all false.

“I have not taken part in any of the companies’ matters ever since I entered politics in 2010,” he clarified. Taking the side of Sujana Group of Companies, Chowdary said, “I believe the companies I established will not indulge in any illegal activities and do not involve in frauds. There is no rule that one cannot establish 120 companies. I have spoken to the Sujana Group directors and they said they have not involved in any fraud,” he said.

The ED claimed the searches were in connection with a case booked at Chennai, following a bank’s complaint on Best & Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd’s fraud. It is no crime to take loans from banks. If any fraud has been committed by any company, how can the ED sleuths attribute it to me and the companies of which I was a part earlier. The ED has given judgement before conducting a trial, Chowdary said.

On the ED summoning him to appear for questioning on November 27, Chowdary said he told the ED officials that he can attend the questioning only after the Parliamentary sessions starting on January 9 next year. After becoming a Rajya Sabha MP from TDP in 2010, Chowdary said he had resigned from the post of director of the companies and now the ED without knowing the facts released false statements.

He said that Best & Crompton firm was established by his friend. He like several businessmen visited him seeking suggestions to develop his businesses.

“After I entered politics and moved out from the Sujana Group of Companies, I have not taken salary from the companies. My legal team is looking into the aspects of the note issued by the ED mentioning that the fraud is done by me and also if ED can do searches and seizures under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,” said Chowdary, challenging the ED to prove the allegations against him.

With regards to the six cars seized from his residence, he said three of the six cars were registered on his son’s name and two cars were registered on his wife’s name and an old car, which is not worth `3 lakh was brought from Delhi, to keep it as a memory.

Meanwhile, another TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, also known as Nani, too came out in Chowdary’s support and said the BJP-led Centre is witch-hunting Chowdary.

Srinivas challenged will the Income Tax dare to raid BJP national president Amit Shah, whose son Jay Shah’s name cropped up in a case related to income tax.