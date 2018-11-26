Expedite construction of Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex: Chandrababu Naidu

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the design of Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex almost finalised, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to submit the plan of execution with definite milestones to ensure speedy completion of the tallest government structure (250 metres) in the country.

Terming the assembly a ‘People’s House’, Naidu told the officials to expedite the tendering process and launch the works at the earliest. According to a press release issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister held a teleconference in which he stressed the need to complete the construction of the major structures soon.
The officials briefed Naidu that the total area of legislature building, a three-storeyed structure with a tall spire, is on 3,56,603 square feet area.

Principal Secretary (APCRDA) Ajay Jain and APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said the major facilities such as assembly, legislative council and central hall would be located on the first floor. The second floor will lead to the galleries for the public. On the third floor, a city museum, a cafe, a gift shop and two viewing terraces overlooking the main houses will be built.

“From the third floor, two panoramic lifts will lead the public to the three viewing platforms on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors. From there, it will be possible to reach the top of the spire (250 metre) in a panoramic movable capsule that will allow people to have an uninterrupted 360-degree view of Amaravati,” they said. The ground floor will have common facilities, administrative sections, committee halls and accommodation for party offices.

While the assembly hall can host 250 members, with a possibility for future expansion up to 300 seats, the council hall allows a future expansion of up to 125 seats. The central hall can accommodate as many as 400 people. Ajay Jain informed Naidu that a fresh water lake will be present around the structure. Municipal Administration minister P Narayana said a public forum, at the bottom of the spire, could be used to host public events and installations to show the history of the State and the country.

The Chief Minister said, “Though the officials have done the ground work to prepare the best designs (for the structure), the execution is more important. The officials should expedite the tendering and other administrative procedures and start the construction.”

He said that the structure should reflect the traditions and culture of the State and be accessible to citizens. He suggested that priority be accorded to locally available materials, crafts and workforce in the construction to reduce cost and provide employment to locals.

Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex

