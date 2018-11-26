Home States Andhra Pradesh

Human Rights Forum demands Act on drought relief in Andhra

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded the government introduce a comprehensive Act on drought relief with effective mitigation measures.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded the government introduce a comprehensive Act on drought relief with effective mitigation measures. The duties of the State government to the people affected by drought must be codified in this law, it demanded.  

A three-member HRF fact-finding team visited Konakanamitla, Markapuram, Rolagampadu and Kalujuvvalapadu (in Tarlupadu mandal) and Sivapuram (Peddaraveedu mandal) in Prakasam district on Saturday and spoke with a cross-section of people.

“It was clear to us that despite the government’s pronouncements, there was very little relief on the ground. People’s extreme distress was apparent. In many villages, we came across dried up tanks, large tracts of uncultivated lands and crops withering away. Due to this, even small and medium farmers are migrating,’’ VS Krishna, member of the HRF Coordination Committee (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), said.

Krishna added under Section 3 (4) of MGNREGA, work days should be increased to 200 days. “In fact, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir has stated recently that person days in Titli-hit areas will be raised to 200 days. This must be done without delay in all drought-affected areas. There are scores of complaints of inordinate delays in payment of wages. This issue must be addressed immediately,’’ he said.

