Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra enters Srikakulam district to rousing reception

VIZIANAGARAM: After the successful completion of Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 12 districts, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy entered Srikakulam on Sunday afternoon at Kella village of Veeraghattam mandal on the 305th day of his padayatra.

Srikakulam is the tail end district of AP, located in the extreme northeast of the State. Only 10 Assembly segments remain to be covered by Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra in the State. Jagan toured 214 villages, 18 mandals and five municipalities in Vizianagaram district for 36 days. He covered 311.5 km in the district.

Party activists and leaders made elaborate arrangements at the entry point of the district for welcoming the party supremo. Jagan’s yatra began on Sunday from the outskirts of Turakanaidu village in the purview of Kurupam Assembly segment in Vizianagaram and covered Naguru, Dattivalasa Cross Road, Chilakam Cross Road and Ravivalasa Cross Road in the district. Jagan then entered Kella village in Srikakulam district amid festive ambience.

Thousands of party activists and sympathisers of Jagan gathered at Kella village. He is scheduled to cover about 350 km in the district in 10 Assembly segments during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in the district. Several people met Jagan and brought their grievances to his notice. Dharmana Prasada Rao, Tammineni Seetaram, Dharmana Krishna Das, party MLAs Jogulu and Kalavathi were present in the yatra.