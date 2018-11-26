Will strive for Brahmin welfare: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has promised to allocate Rs 2,500 crore for the welfare of Brahmin community once his party comes to power in the State.

In an interaction with members of the Brahmin community in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, he said action would be taken against those insulting the language and accent of Brahmins in any manner. “My party will strive to protect the self-respect of Brahmins,” he said, and observed without them, India could not have achieved its Independence. Representatives of various Brahmin associations explained the difficulties being faced by the community.

“Though the priests pray for the well-being of all, they languish in poverty, political and social backwardness,” they said. They complained that they are not benefiting from the government welfare programmes either. They also urged retirement for priests at the age of 65 years be done away with. Stating that Jana Sena was a unity of castes, he said he was pained to witness the insults and humiliation heaped on Hinduism in the country.

Later addressing a meeting in Ravulapalem, he said the TDP is looting every natural resource, including sand. It is not leaving even burial grounds and is encroaching them in its thirst for land.