Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad institutes Venkaiah Naidu Endowment Lecture

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lok Nayak Foundation chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP) has instituted an annual Endowment Lecture in the name of Andhra University alumnus and India’s Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. YLP handed over a DD for 6 lakh to AU vice-chancellor Prof G Nageswara Rao here on Wednesday for that and requested the AU authorities to arrange the lecture on July 1 every year.

On the occasion, YLP said: “Venkaiah Naidu grew up in the AU as a student leader, gradually proved his mettle and emerged as a national leader and became the Vice-President of India. He is the pride of all Telugu people and AU must have an Endowment Fund for organising the lecture in his name. We are very happy that the Lok Nayak Foundation has got an opportunity.”

“Very soon, we will establish two more endowment lectures in the AU in the name of two illustrious personalities,” said YLP.

Later, the V-C said that with the help of Lok Nayak Foundation and Dr YLP, the AU had already set up many ‘Endowment Lecture funds’ in the name of several eminent persons. “Currently, the AU has around 18 Endowment Lecture funds,” the V-C said.