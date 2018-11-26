Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC calls Chandrababu Naidu an economic terrorist, calls for Sujana Chowdary's expulsion from RS

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said, while bankers bring pressure on DWCRA women for repayments, but stay silent on defaulters like Sujana.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

YS Chowdary addressing the media at his residence in Hyderabad | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as an “economic terrorist” who has been using his henchmen to plunder the common man’s money from the banks to butcher democratic institutions, YSRC general secretary C Ramachandraiah has said that such people have no moral right to talk about democracy and demanded that YS (Sujana) Chowdary be expelled from the Upper House (Rajya Sabha).  

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he described Naidu as the kingpin of the ring of economic offenders and a violator of all economic and democratic norms in the country and YS (Sujana) Chowdary as one of the many front-men who has been financing all the shady deals of the TDP chief. “During 2009 and 2014 elections, YS Chowdary was the main financier of the TDP and was nominated to the Upper House despite pending cases of economic offenses against him. Naidu had insisted that he should be taken into the Union Cabinet, despite reservations from the Centre,” he said.  

“Chowdary has plundered over Rs 6,800 crore from the banks. The ill-gotten wealth was used to belittle democratic institutes and violate democratic norms by buying MLAs from the Opposition party, funding of elections with a blatant display of money power and the like,” he alleged.

PK to Lokesh: Look  at your MP who looted crores    

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said, while bankers bring pressure on DWCRA women for repayments, but stay silent on defaulters like Sujana. “Nara Lokesh, you question where is corruption in your party — look at your MP who looted thousands of crores of rupees. Even ED has issued notices to him,” he said. 

TAGS
C Ramachandraiah Sujana Chowdary

Comments

